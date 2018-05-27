Story highlights Daniel Ricciardo wins Monaco GP

(CNN) Australia's Daniel Ricciardo nursed his ailing Red Bull to a remarkable victory in the Monaco Grand Prix Sunday and redemption for his 2016 heartbreak in the famous race.

Ricciardo held off Sebastian Vettel for Ferrari and title leader Lewis Hamilton in his Mercedes despite suffering a loss of power just before halfway in the 78-lap race on the testing street circuit.

It was his seventh career win and just reward after his 2016 disappointment in Monaco when a late pit stop error cost him certain victory and left him devastated.

"It was two years in the making this and I really feel that redemption has arrived," Ricciardo said after taking the checkered flag.

"After the loss of power I thought the race was done, but I got home using just six gears," he added.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo leads the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix with Sebastian Vettel close behind in his Ferrari.

