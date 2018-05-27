Imprisoned British-Iranian woman to face another trial in Iran

Tehran, Iran (CNN) Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman imprisoned in Tehran, will face a trial for new "security-related" charges, Iranian media reports.

The 39-year-old was arrested in 2016 and is already serving a five-year sentence for allegedly spying against the Iranian regime.

Richard Ratcliffe and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

"She was told by Judge (Abolghassem) Salavati to expect that she will be convicted," husband Richard Ratcliffe said. Ratcliffe has consistently denied the allegations against his wife.

When asked about the new charges, the UK Foreign Office said, "We will continue to approach each case in a way that we judge is most likely to secure the outcome we all want. Therefore, we will not be providing a running commentary on every twist and turn."

Read More