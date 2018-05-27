'Sesame Street' sues makers of raunchy puppet comedy 'The Happytime Murders'

(CNN) The company behind "Sesame Street" is suing the makers of Melissa McCarthy's upcoming raunchy comedy, "The Happytime Murders," for referencing the popular kids show in its marketing campaign.

The R-rated film follows "two clashing detectives" -- Melissa McCarthy and her partner, a puppet named Phil Phillips -- in Los Angeles as they work together "to solve the brutal murders of the former cast of a beloved classic puppet television show," according to its website

But it's not the film's use of profane puppets that "Sesame Street" is upset about. It's the tagline used in the film's marketing campaign -- "No Sesame. All Street."

She's flesh. He's felt. Both are out for justice in #HappyTimeMurders. pic.twitter.com/yJgSnBEWo9 — Happytime Murders (@HappytimeMovie) May 23, 2018

In the lawsuit obtained by CNN, Sesame Workshop, the educational organization behind the long-running childrens show, argues that STX Entertainment does not have the right to use "Sesame Street" in its tagline.

The lawsuit particularly cites use of the tagline in the film's "just-released trailer with explicit, profane, drug-using, misogynistic, violent, copulating, and even ejaculating puppets."

