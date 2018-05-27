Memorial Day sales to shop right now

Gone are the days when mattresses were the only thing you could score at a stellar discount around Memorial Day. Now you can save big on electronics, such as fitness trackers and televisions, home decor, like outdoor patio furniture and indoor wall art, and new clothing items perfect for spring and summer. It makes Memorial Day just as deal-worthy as other staple shopping days, like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

So while you're kicking back and enjoying the long weekend, consider adding some online shopping to your vacation to-do list. To make Memorial Day sales easier for you to shop, we've rounded up some great deals from a number of top retailers. Think of this as your all-encompassing guide to Memorial Day sales. Better yet, many of these deals start ahead of the holiday, so you can start saving right now.

Amazon

Save up to 35% on furniture and home essentials this Memorial Day.

AllModern

Take an extra 15% off all your home good essentials during AllModern's Memorial Day sale. Simply use the code SPF15 at checkout from now until May 29.

Birch Lane

At Birch Lane, you can take an extra 15% off your purchases from Thursday until May 30, plus score free shipping using the code BLUESKIES at checkout.

Cole Haan

Now you can save big on your go-to shoes, accessories and wardrobe essentials. Take an extra 40% off sale items until May 31 using the code EXTRA40 at checkout.

eBags

Stock up on luggage, travel goods and more at eBags this Memorial Day. Use the code PICNIC at checkout to receive 20% off sitewide (exclusions apply), now through May 29.

Forever21

Take an extra 30% off sale items until May 29, using the code EXTRA30 at checkout. Additionally, all orders over $21 will ship for free on Memorial Day.

Draper James

Enjoy 25% off sale items online using the code USA at checkout, from now until May 29.

Dermstore

Take 20% off your beauty or skincare purchase of $100 or more. Simply enter the code CELEBRATE at checkout.

Fossil

Shop new timepieces, just in time for summer during Fossil's Memorial Day sale where you can take an extra 20% off sale styles using the code YAYSALE.

Gaiam

From May 28, take an extra 20% off sitewide on your favorite workout essentials. In addition, take off 10% off of your purchase of $100 using the code EXTRA and 15% off your purchase of $200 using the code EXTRA15.

Joss & Main

Like Birch Lane, Joss & Main is also offering up some noteworthy savings for your house. From now until May 29, take an extra 20% off your shopping cart using the code STRIPES at checkout.

Life is Good

Tee up for Memorial Day with Life is Good. The retailer is offering two-for-$40 pricing on all its signature crusher tees.

Monoprice

Monoprice is hosting a Memorial Day flash sale, where you can save 20% off sitewide using the code MAY22 at checkout.

ModcCoth

Looking for some new swimwear? Shop ModCloth's Memorial Day Sale where you'll find full-priced swimwear for 20% off, now until May 29.

HelloFresh

Cook up a storm this Memorial Day. Get $40 off your first HelloFresh box now.

Nike

Shop Nike for for up to 40% off during its Memorial Day Weekend Savings deal.

Parachute

Take 15% off the entire store (excluding gift cards, donations, watches, bed frames and bundles) now until May 28.

Skagen

Now through Memorial Day, enjoy 25% off your purchase with the code MEMORIAL25.

Wayfair

Give your home a major upgrade with Wayfair's massive Memorial Day sale, going on until May 29. Discounts include up to 50% off grills and fire pits, up to 70% off wall decor art, up to 70% off kitchen and dining furniture, and more.

White House Black Market

Score 30% off your entire purchase this Memorial Day using the code 75159 at checkout.