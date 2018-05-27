US sails warships past disputed islands in South China Sea

(CNN) The United States has sailed two warships past a handful of disputed islands in the South China Sea, a move that drew the ire of Beijing.

A US official told CNN that the guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins and the cruiser USS Antietam sailed withing 12 miles of four of the Paracel Islands in its what the US Navy calls a "freedom of navigation operation," which are meant to enforce the right of free passage in international waters.

One of those islands, Woody island, was believed to have been used for military drills that involved nuclear-capable bombers last week

China's Foreign and Defense ministries accused the Washington of encroaching on Beijing's territory by sailing past the islands. A statement from from ministry spokesman Lu Kang called on the US to "immediately stop such provocative actions that encroach upon China's sovereignty and threaten China's security."

Read More