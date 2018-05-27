US sails warships past disputed islands in South China Sea

(CNN)The United States has sailed two warships past a handful of disputed islands in the South China Sea, a move that drew the ire of Beijing.
A US official told CNN that the guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins and the cruiser USS Antietam sailed withing 12 miles of four of the Paracel Islands in its what the US Navy calls a "freedom of navigation operation," which are meant to enforce the right of free passage in international waters.
The US Navy operation occurred Sunday, according to Reuters, which first reported it.
One of those islands, Woody island, was believed to have been used for military drills that involved nuclear-capable bombers last week.
China's Foreign and Defense ministries accused the Washington of encroaching on Beijing's territory by sailing past the islands. A statement from from ministry spokesman Lu Kang called on the US to "immediately stop such provocative actions that encroach upon China's sovereignty and threaten China's security."
China has in recent years has fortified many of the islands in the South China Sea with military installations and expanded others using land reclamation.
Beijing says much of the South China Sea is its sovereign territory, claims most of the internationally community view as spurious.
Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei also claim islands parts of the South China Sea.
An international court ruled in 2016 that most of Beijing's claims in the South China Sea were illegal, but that decision has not significantly affected the status quo on the ground.
Washington engages in freedom of navigation operations to enforce the right of free passage in contested waters.