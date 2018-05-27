Colombia's presidential elections viewed a referendum on FARC peace deal

(CNN) Colombians cast their ballots Sunday in a presidential contest that's expected to require a second round of voting and which is seen by some observers as a referendum on the country's peace deal with FARC rebels.

Six candidates are vying to fill the seat left by departing President Juan Manuel Santos, who was awarded the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end the long-running civil war between his government and guerillas from FARC, or the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

Under the deal, the rebels agreed to lay down their arms, exit the jungle and pursue their aims via politics rather than guerilla warfare.

The frontrunners in the election to replace Santos couldn't differ more on the peace deal. Conservative candidate Ivan Duque has taken tough stances against FARC and openly opposes the deal, while left-wing candidate Gustavo Petro supports the deal and blames former President Alvaro Uribe for the turmoil wrought by FARC.

Uribe has endorsed Duque. Santos has not issued an endorsement.

