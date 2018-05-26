Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Allegations of inappropriate behavior by Morgan Freeman. Michael Jackson's gravity-defying tilt. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you missed during a busy news week.
Eight women have accused actor Morgan Freeman of inappropriate behavior in an exclusive CNN report. They say it happened on movie sets, at his company and in interviews. Freeman issued a statement after the allegations surfaced, saying he is "not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected -- that was never my intent."
Claire Wineland had come to accept the reality of living with cystic fibrosis and decided against pursuing a double-lung transplant. A series of irreversible setbacks and some painful soul-searching, however, have prompted an about-face in her thinking. The only question is: Did her change of heart come too late?
As lawsuits mount against the University of Southern California and a former gynecologist who worked at the school, some are wondering: If nurses or medical assistants serving as chaperones saw this doctor inappropriately touching students, as some have alleged, what's the point of chaperones?
Two women speaking Spanish at a Montana gas station. A passenger on a Greyhound bus in Florida. A 10-year-old with cerebral palsy heading to a hospital in Texas. Their brushes with Border Patrol occurred miles and months apart, but they have one thing in common: The authorities who detained them weren't working on the border.
When people talk about groups who have been oppressed, they usually are referring to minorities who have suffered discrimination. But a new book shows how corporations waged a two century-long campaign to win nearly the same rights as ordinary people.
Fans around the world have tried to imitate Michael Jackson's signature moves. Fascinated by his seemingly inhuman abilities, two neurosurgeons began to investigate just how the pop legend was able to accomplish his feats.
The world knows Misty Copeland as the first African-American principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre. But Copeland says she's here to do more than just be a "first."
The NFL forces players to use their bodies and their famous faces to make money for the game, writes Roxanne Jones. This week's ban on kneeling during the National Anthem is the latest example of how fearful the league is of players having any voice or thought that resonates beyond the playbook.
Philip Roth's death leaves us to begin examining the most imposing, eclectic and challenging body of work of any 20th-century American writer, writes Gene Seymour. No one took more chances with his writing than Roth did, he says.