(CNN) Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Saturday for all 67 counties in the state as Subtropical Storm Alberto heads toward the Gulf of Mexico.

The first named storm of this season, Alberto is expected to strengthen as it moves up the Gulf this weekend, the National Hurricane Center said, bringing heavy rains and possible floods to Florida and much of the Southeast in the coming days.

"Do not think that only areas in the cone will be impacted -- everyone in our state must be prepared," Scott said in a statement.

Cuba is expected to get as much as 15 inches of rain, the hurricane center said in an advisory Saturday morning, and the Florida Keys and South Florida could get as much as 10 inches.

