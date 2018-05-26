Civil rights attorney Lewis Myers Jr. dies at 70

(CNN) Longtime civil rights attorney Lewis Myers Jr., who worked on a key lawsuit against racial discrimination in Mississippi's higher education system, has died, according to his family. He was 70 years old.

Myers' firm website says he was involved in a notable desegregation lawsuit, Ayers vs. Mississippi, that was filed in the 1970s and eventually reached the US Supreme Court.

The site says Myers was born in Houston and earned his bachelor's degree at Howard University. He studied law at Rutgers and the University of Mississippi.

He had his own law firm in Chicago. Over his career, Myers worked with Louis Farrakhan, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and other notable leaders and organizations, his firm site says.

He was national deputy executive director/chief operating officer for the NAACP from 1993-94, the site says.

Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO, called Myers a "true advocate for the people ... a powerful force for progress. He was a truly progressive voice in the legal and civil rights community."