Muslims roast MAC Cosmetics for suhoor makeup tutorial video

(CNN) Muslims on Twitter are roasting MAC Cosmetics for a Ramadan-themed tutorial video they say missed its mark.

MAC Cosmetics Middle East published a video on YouTube this week offering Muslim women makeup tips for... drumroll please... the pre-dawn meal suhoor.

The video, titled "Get Ready For Suhoor," features a makeup artist applying kohl, eyeshadow and mascara to a woman before she eats.

The cosmetics brand appears to have confused suhoor, which most Muslims consume before starting the day's fast, with iftar, the meal they typically eat with friends and family after the sun sets and fasting ends.

During Ramadan, the holiest month in the Muslim calendar, Muslims across the world fast from sunrise to sunset. It is meant to be a time of spiritual reflection and increased devotion.

