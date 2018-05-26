Headstones spray-painted with swastikas in Illinois cemetery

(CNN) As many as 200 headstones were vandalized with swastikas at a cemetery in Glen Carbon, Illinois, Glen Carbon Police Lieutenant Wayne White said.

Homes in a subdivision in neighboring Edwardsville, Illinois, were also vandalized with swastikas. Police suspect an adult male in both incidents. Edwardsville police released surveillance video of the suspect.

The headstones were spray-painted sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

The vandalism is being considered as institutional vandalism and possibly as a hate crime, White said.

More than 1,300 veterans are buried at the Sunset Hill Cemetery in Glen Carbon, and officials are working hard to get it cleaned up before a Memorial Day event Monday, CNN affiliate KMOV reported. Glen Carbon is located about 20 miles northeast of St. Louis.

