More evacuations ordered in Hawaii as volcano activity intensifies

(CNN) Firefighters went door-to-door urging some residents of Leilani Estates to leave as lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano moved closer, once again.

"Any residents remaining in the current affected areas should evacuate now," read an emergency message sent by the County of Hawaii Civil Defense.

Thick waves of fresh lava from fissure 22 and 7 -- which officials say is producing the largest amount of lava -- are blazing down a mount of volcanic rock.

"It's just a matter of time," resident Steve Gebbie says. "I don't know what's going to be left of Leilani, I really think it might be wiped out."

This week, eruptions sent ash plume 10,000 feet up in the air. More red and orange lava fountains emerged and lava reached the Pacific Ocean, presenting a new threat for residents.

