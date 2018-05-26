(CNN) Alan Bean, the fourth person to walk on the moon and the last surviving member of the Apollo 12 mission, died Saturday in Houston, according to his family and NASA. He was 86.

Astronaut Alan Bean

"Alan was the strongest and kindest man I ever knew," his wife, Leslie Bean, said in a statement. "He was the love of my life and I miss him dearly." She added he died "peacefully ... surrounded by those who loved him."

The retired astronaut fell ill two weeks ago while traveling in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the statement said.

Born on March 15, 1932, in Wheeler, Texas, Bean was a test pilot in the US Navy when NASA selected him and 13 others in October 1963 for training to become the third group of NASA astronauts, according to the family obituary shared by the space agency.

