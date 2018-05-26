Pentagon to cover travel expenses for families of military members who die in noncombat incidents overseas

Washington (CNN) Families of military service members who die overseas in non-combat incidents will now be able to have their travel expenses covered to Dover Air Force Base so they can receive their loved ones when they return.

The Department of Defense announced the new policy on Friday. It will lessen the financial burden for more families attending dignified transfer ceremonies at Dover, the military's largest mortuary facility.

Under the new expanded policy, the Pentagon will also be able to approve payments for families if the Office of the Armed Forces Medical Examiner orders an autopsy of fallen service members.

The Defense Department's previous policy since 2009 was to only authorize payments for families of service members who die during combat operations.

"This important change in policy will allow the Department better to honor and serve the needs of our fallen and their surviving family members," Maj. Carla M. Gleason, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said in a statement to CNN.

