Story highlights Real Madrid wins record extending 13th title

Gareth Bale nets winner on sublime overhead kick

Liverpool keeper Loris Karius struggles

Liverpool talisman Mo Salah leaves game in first half with shoulder injury

(CNN) Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in an eventful Champions League final Saturday to become the first team in 42 years to win European football's top club competition in three straight seasons.

No team, either, has won more than Real Madrid's 13 titles.

Substitute Gareth Bale scored twice, including the winner in the 64th minute in Kiev with a sublime overhead kick to cap a wild 13 minutes in the second half.

It began when Karim Benzema netted the opener for Real Madrid in bizarre circumstances.

Liverpool keeper Loris Karius' throw-out to a teammate was well read by Benzema and the Frenchman stuck out his right leg and poked the ball into the gaping net.

Read More