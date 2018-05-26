Irish abortion referendum: Counting starts as exit polls show landslide in favor

Dublin (CNN) The counting of votes was underway Saturday following Ireland's referendum to lift the constitutional ban on abortion after exit polls pointed to an emphatic "Yes".

A poll released by Ireland's national broadcaster RTE shortly after polling stations closed Friday night predicted that nearly 70% voted in in favor of repealing a 35-year-old amendment to Ireland's constitution that placed the rights of mother and embryo on the same footing.

Crowds of "Yes" voters began to gather to celebrate at Dublin Castle on Saturday morning. "We expected just to scrape by. We thought it would be close," said Heather Keane, 24, who lives in London but flew home for the vote.

She said she had been crying tears of joy on the news of the exit polls.

Official results are expected late Saturday afternoon.

Read More