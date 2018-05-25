The week in 23 photos

Take a look at 23 photos of the week from May 18 through May 25.
Lava from the Kilauea volcano approaches a home in Pahoa, Hawaii, on Saturday, May 19. The volcano erupted earlier this month, sending lava into residential areas of the Big Island.
Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother, Susan Davidson, after a shooting at the Texas school on Friday, May 18. Ten people -- eight students and two teachers -- were killed the shooting. Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old student, has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault on a public servant. He has not entered a plea.
North Korea appeared to destroy at least three nuclear tunnels, observation buildings, a metal foundry and living quarters at its Punggye-ri nuclear test site on Thursday, May 24, in a process observed by invited international journalists.
Harvey Weinstein turns himself in to the New York Police Department's First Precinct on Friday, May 25 in New York City. Manhattan prosecutors will charge the disgraced Hollywood producer with first- and third-degree rape in one case and a first-degree sex act in a second case, a source said.
A bird rests on the head of a white-tailed deer in San Jose Villanueva, El Salvador, on Monday, May 21.
Stacey Abrams, a gubernatorial candidate in Georgia, made history when she won the Democratic primary on Tuesday, May 22. She is the first black woman to be nominated for governor by a major political party.
Muslims pray at the Baitul Mukarram mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Friday, May 18. Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, ends on June 14.
A SpaceX rocket launches satellites into space from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base on Tuesday, May 22.
As they watch the royal wedding on a video screen in Windsor, England, two women cry as Meghan Markle enters the chapel on Saturday, May 19. People came from far and wide to get a glimpse of the newlyweds and be a part of the local festivities in Windsor.
US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in speak with reporters in the White House Oval Office on Tuesday, May 22. Moon was hoping to shore up confidence for a meeting he helped to broker between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. But Trump canceled the meeting a couple of days later.
The USS Arlington arrives in New York to kick off Fleet Week on Wednesday, May 23.
A graduate crosses a red carpet during Boston College's commencement ceremony on Monday, May 21.
A health official uses a thermometer to take the temperature of people who just got off an airplane in Mbandaka, Congo, on Saturday, May 19. The Ebola virus has killed at least 22 people in the country since an outbreak started on May 8, according to the country's Ministry of Public Health.
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle of St. George's Chapel as she prepares to marry Britain's Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19. She was unescorted in what was an unprecedented step for a royal bride in the United Kingdom. Her father was unable to attend the wedding because of health concerns.
Adult film star Stormy Daniels shows off the key to West Hollywood, California, which she received during a special ceremony on Wednesday, May 23. Daniels is suing President Donald Trump and his lawyer, Michael Cohen -- as well as Essential Consultants, Cohen's shell company -- to try to nullify a 2016 hush agreement that sought to prevent her from speaking out about an alleged affair with Trump. Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her silence.
Rescue teams search through the wreckage of a passenger plane that crashed in Havana, Cuba, on Friday, May 18. More than 100 people were believed to be dead, state-run media reported.
Princess Charlotte, daughter of Britain's Prince William and Duchess Catherine, sticks her tongue out as she rides to the wedding of her uncle Harry on Saturday, May 19.
A group of young women sing and dance during a concert in Manchester, England, on Tuesday, May 22. The concert was held one year after the terrorist attack that claimed 22 lives at an Ariana Grande concert.
Singer Jennifer Lopez performs at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 20.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters after winning re-election on Tuesday, May 22. Some other countries, including the United States, denounced the election as a sham, however, and the main opposition coalition boycotted the election.