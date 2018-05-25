Suspect arrested in package bombing of Texas church, source says

(CNN) A suspect has been arrested in the investigation into a package bomb that exploded this month outside a church in Beaumont, Texas, according to a law enforcement source.

The suspect is being charged in federal court, the source says.

The US Attorney in the Eastern District of Texas is due to hold a news conference in Beaumont at 2 p.m. ET to "announce developments" in the federal investigation.

The package exploded outside an Episcopal church in Beaumont on May 9 or 10, two weeks after another package bomb was found outside a coffee shop in the southeastern Texas city and rendered safe.

"At this point, we believe the two devices are connected," Officer Haley Morrow of the Beaumont Police Department told CNN on Thursday.

