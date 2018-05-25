A Tennessee man is tackled by a SWAT team in a raid -- but it's the wrong house, and wrong man

(CNN) Armed with a federal search warrant, weapons, body armor and flash-bang grenades, DEA agents and members of the Bradley County SWAT team crept up to a house in Cleveland, Tennessee, before dawn Tuesday and then burst inside.

As they swept the entryway, they detonated the grenades and smoke filled the first floor.

Then they opened the basement door and found a man with a gun. They tackled him and told him he was under arrest, wanted for murder.

Except... it was the wrong house and the wrong man.

Spencer Renck says his alarm had just gone off and he was getting up to go to work when he heard the noises upstairs. He grabbed his gun "to protect (his) family from whatever was happening."

