Suspect in custody after shots fired at Indiana middle school

(CNN) At least three people were injured after a shooting Friday at a middle school in Noblesville, Indiana, officials said.

A suspect was in custody after what Indiana State Police earlier had called an active shooter incident at Noblesville West Middle School.

NFD and NPD are on scene of an active shooter at Noblesville West Middle School. Suspect is in custody. NPD will have more info when it's available. — Noblesville Fire (@NoblesvilleFD) May 25, 2018

Noblesville police Chief Kevin Jowitt told reporters that a teacher and a student were taken to hospitals with injuries. But hospital officials said at least three people, including one adult, were being treated. One student had an ankle fracture.

Jowitt said the shooting was reported shortly after 9 a.m. He said the situation was contained and that a male student was in custody.

"We believe he is the involved suspect," he said.

