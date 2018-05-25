Suspect in custody after shots fired at Indiana middle school

(CNN) At least two people were injured after a shooting Friday at a middle school in Noblesville, Indiana, police said.

A suspect is in custody after what Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. John Perrine earlier called an active shooter incident at Noblesville West Middle School.

NFD and NPD are on scene of an active shooter at Noblesville West Middle School. Suspect is in custody. NPD will have more info when it's available. — Noblesville Fire (@NoblesvilleFD) May 25, 2018

Perrine said via Twitter that two people were being transported to hospitals.

The school was on lockdown, said Jackie Chatteron, a receptionist for the school district.

Aerial news video showed rows of students being evacuated and escorted to school buses.

Read More