Teacher credited with disarming student in middle school shooting

(CNN) A teacher is being credited with disarming a student suspected of opening fire at an Indiana middle school.

Jason Seaman, 29, is a "hero" who tackled the unnamed suspect, according to a boy who was in the class and spoke to CNN affiliates WRTV and WXIN

Jason Seaman

"If it wasn't for him, more of us could have been injured, for sure," said the boy, whose name and face were not shown. He said the class was taking a science test when the student shooter came into the classroom and fired "four to six" times before Seaman subdued him.

"We could have been killed, anything..." the boy said. "Something bad (could have happened) to us."

Seaman and an unnamed female student were hit by bullets and taken to hospitals after the incident at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He was in good condition and the girl in critical condition, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said Friday night.

Read More