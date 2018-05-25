Hawaii resident credits friend with saving his home from lava bombs

(CNN) A couple of weeks ago, Steve Hill's family packed up their furniture and valuables and left their property on Hawaii's Big Island for the mainland.

On their deck, the Hill family left a single shot of gin for Pele, the Hawaiian goddess of volcanoes -- convinced the lava erupting from fissures in the area would consume their slice of paradise, where Hill had built two homes.

"We left feeling heartbroken, like, 'Our homes are gone. This is not going to survive,'" Hill remembered thinking. But the homes are still there today, thanks to the efforts of Hill's close friend and building contractor, Darryl Clinton.

The shot of gin the Hills left for Pele

Clinton stayed behind and volunteered to protect the homes from violently erupting volcanic fissures just a stone's throw from the property. Armed with little more than a garden house, he doused lava bombs as they bombarded the property, destroying windows, crashing through the roof and igniting parts of the house. All the while, Clinton kept both homes from going up in flames.

CNN was there to see his efforts firsthand -- as lava bombs were fired in every direction. Clinton seemed to have the volcano figured out. He knew which terrestrial groans, or explosions to ignore, and which ones meant "take cover."

