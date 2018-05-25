Democrats invite students affected by gun violence to intern for the summer

(CNN) House Democrats are inviting students affected by school shootings to participate in an internship program on Capitol Hill, where they will work on issues related to violence prevention.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley from New York announced the Gun Safety Internship Program on Thursday.

"My colleagues and I are thrilled to invite these young men and women to intern on Capitol Hill this summer and bring their energy and dedication to Congress," he tweeted

The Congressman is working with Vice Chair Linda Sánchez from California, Chair of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Mike Thompson from California and Rep. Ted Deutch from Florida to lead the effort.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and other schools impacted by gun violence are invited to participate.