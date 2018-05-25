(CNN) Springtime in Paris. The River Seine glistens, the Eiffel Tower tickles resplendent skies and the sweet pinging of racquet hitting ball can be heard as the French Open bursts into life like a gently popping Champagne cork.

La Coupe des Mousquetaires awaits the men's champion, while the women's victor will hold La Coupe Suzanne Lenglen aloft.

Reputations will be enhanced, and bank balances bolstered with both winners pocketing a cool £1.93 million ($2.58m) each.

But who are the favorites and what can we expect from the only grand slam on red dirt? Will Williams return from maternity leave to claim a 24th grand slam and can Rafael Nadal win an unprecedented 11th French Open crown?

Photos: French Open 2018: Title No. 11 for Rafa? Rafa Nadal celebrates defeating Stan Wawrinka in last year's French Open final to extend his record to 10 wins at Roland Garros in Paris. Close to 15,000 people packed into Roland Garros' Philippe-Chatrier court, the only main grand slam court without a roof, to watch Nadal make history as the only player in the modern era to win the same grand slam 10 times. In 2017 a record 472,000 people attend the French Open, which oozes Parisian chic at is a springtime rite in the capital. Jelena Ostapenko won her first grand slam title at the French Open last year, defeating Simona Halep to become the first Latvian to win a major. Serena Williams was absent from last year's draw, but is set to make her first grand slam appearance since giving birth to her daughter as world No. 453. Maria Sharapova has won two of her four grand slam titles in Paris, the most recent of which came in 2014. No Frenchman has triumphed on home clay since Yannick Noah in 1983. Nadal, who recently broke the record for most consecutive set wins on a single surface, is hot favorite to take this year's title.

'Serena can achieve anything'

Serena Williams is the most successful female player of the open era, but with a ranking of 453 in the world, she will not be seeded on her return to grand slam tennis.

Set to play at a major for the first time since giving birth to her daughter in September, three-time French Open champion Williams will face some top-ranked players in the early rounds in Paris.

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) -- the governing body of the women's tour -- is considering a rule change which will add protected seedings, as well as protected rankings, for players returning from maternity leave but that won't come into effect until at least next year.

In the meantime, the unseeded 36-year-old will face Czech Kristyna Pliskova, the world No. 70, in the first round and could come up against Sharapova in the fourth round.

Though she has only played in two WTA tournaments since her return -- winning two matches and losing two -- and has not played competitively on clay since losing in the French Open final in 2016, Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou is still confident the American can clinch a fourth French Open title.

"Serena will play the French Open to win it," Mouratoglou told WTAtennis.com this month.

"Can she do it? Serena can achieve anything - after being her coach for six years, I'm even more sure of that statement."

Serena Williams won the last of her three French Open titles in 2015.

Who will be Serena's main challengers?

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko, 20, was the 100-1 outsider who shocked third seed Simona Halep in last year's women's final.

The pressure of retaining her crown could weigh heavily, and she has yet to win a title this year, while two-time finalist Halep will be eager to make amends for last year's surprise defeat.

The world No.1 is the bookmakers' favorite, tops the WTA Insider Clay Court Power Rankings and has a 9-3 win-loss record on the surface in 2018.

Charleston champion Kiki Bertens, world No.4 Elina Svitolina -- yet to progress beyond the quarterfinals of a grand slam - and Garbine Muguruza, the 2016 champion, are also leading contenders.

The incredible 'King of Clay'

Photos: The King of Clay over the years A lot has changed since a 19-year-old Rafael Nadal became only the second man in history to win Roland Garros at the first attempt. This time wearing a slightly less garish light blue, Nadal picked up his second consecutive French Open title by becoming the first man to beat Roger Federer in a grand slam final. Hide Caption 3 of 14 Photos: The King of Clay over the years 2007 – In 2007, the then 20-year-old Nadal's status as the 'King of Clay' was sealed. Defeat to Federer at the Masters Series in Hamburg ended an 81-match unbeaten streak on clay, which remains a men's Open Era record today. At that year's French Open, Nadal opted for the reverse of 2006's top-bandana combo -- this time with matching trainers to boot. Hide Caption 4 of 14 Photos: The King of Clay over the years 2008 – A year later, Nadal opted for a variation on his debut French Option look, this time sporting an all-green combo. Nadal reached world No. 1 for the first time in his career in 2008, helped by his fourth consecutive Roland Garros title -- matching Bjorn Borg's record of consecutive trophies, while also becoming only the seventh man to win a grand slam without dropping a set. Hide Caption 5 of 14 Photos: The King of Clay over the years 2009 – Nadal's first dramatic transformation came in 2009. Gone were the sleeveless shirts and three-quarter lengths, in came the sleeves and fluorescent, clashing colors. Perhaps it was the sleeves restricting the powerful arms (or maybe a knee injury), but Nadal suffered the first of only two French Open defeats. Despite a shock fourth-round loss to Robin Soderling, Nadal set a record of 31 consecutive wins at Roland Garros. Hide Caption 6 of 14 Photos: The King of Clay over the years 2010 – In 2010, Nadal bounced back from the 2009 disappointment with a daring multicolored number. He went on to exact revenge on Soderling, beating him in the final after the Swede had upset Federer in the quarterfinals. Federer's failure to reach the semis meant Nadal regained the world No. 1 spot, while it was also the second time he won the French Open without dropping a set. Hide Caption 7 of 14 Photos: The King of Clay over the years 2011 – The following year, Nadal dialed down the brightness, instead choosing to return to one of his earliest Roland Garros styles. And it worked -- he maintained his No. 1 ranking throughout the clay court season and beat perennial rival Federer in the final. Hide Caption 8 of 14 Photos: The King of Clay over the years 2012 – Perhaps in an attempt to gain the upper hand on opponents by blending into the clay, Nadal opted for an orange-ish-red look for the first time at the French Open. It appeared to work, as Nadal dropped just 30 games in the first five rounds, before beating Djokovic in four sets in the final to claim his seventh Roland Garros title and surpass Borg as the tournament's most successful player. Hide Caption 9 of 14 Photos: The King of Clay over the years 2013 – The 2013 French Open was the debut of Nadal's latest wardrobe change: the short shorts. In an all-Spanish final, Nadal defeated David Ferrer in straight sets -- although bizarrely dropped from fourth in the world to fifth after his victory. Hide Caption 10 of 14 Photos: The King of Clay over the years 2014 – Perhaps a sign of entering into his late 20s, Nadal's colors switched from fluorescent to more mellow tones. Despite being hampered by injuries and suffering surprise defeats early in the clay court season, Nadal grinded out arguably his most impressive Roland Garros victory. Another victory in the final against Djokovic took him to 14 grand slams (level with Pete Sampras) and it was his fifth straight French Open triumph. Hide Caption 11 of 14 Photos: The King of Clay over the years 2015 – Nadal's struggle to find form continued into 2015's clay court season, dropping outside of the world's top five for the first time since 2005. Looking like an athletic version of the Cookie Monster, Nadal crashed out of the French Open in the quarterfinals to Djokovic. It ended his 39-match unbeaten run and marked just his second defeat on the Parisian clay. Hide Caption 12 of 14 Photos: The King of Clay over the years 2016 – The following year, the shorts got even shorter and the two-tone top returned as Nadal exited the French Open in the third round -- although this time it was a wrist injury that defeated him. Despite the disappointment, there was another milestone for Nadal as he became only the eighth man to reach 200 grand slam wins. Hide Caption 13 of 14 Photos: The King of Clay over the years 2017 – Nadal debuted his strong blue look against Benoit Paire in the first round and the King of Clay went on to complete "'La Decima" of 10 Roland Garros titles. Hide Caption 14 of 14

Nadal won a record 10th title at Roland Garros last year -- no player in history has won as many grand slam titles at a single tournament -- so it is of little surprise that the Spaniard is the red-hot favorite.

His present form, as well as his past successes, justifies his status as the man to beat on the red dirt.

On his way to triumphs in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Rome on his beloved clay, the 31-year-old recently set the men's record for most consecutive tennis sets won

At Roland Garros, Nadal has only lost to Robin Soderling (2009) and Novak Djokovic (2015), giving him an incredible 79-2 win-loss record on the Parisian clay.

"He's by far the favorite," six-time grand slam champion Boris Becker told CNN Sport.

"There are a couple of others coming around the block, but I wouldn't even name them because, in my eyes, if Rafa stays healthy, injury free, I don't see anybody taking it but him."

The Spaniard will begin his title defence against Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov.

Nadal's likely rivals

Zverev is currently ranked third in the world

Even if trying to beat Nadal on clay may be akin to climbing Everest in flip-flops, it is still not impossible to beat the greatest clay court player in history.

Alexander Zverev is mentored by his fellow German Becker and has already won two titles this year.

The 6-foot-6-inch 21-year-old managed to take a set off Nadal on clay this year and his aggressive, serve-based game offers a contrast to Nadal's brutal baseline play.

There's also Dominic Thiem, many people's dark horse. He is the Austrian who ended Nadal's 21-match winning streak on clay at the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open -- Nadal's first loss on clay since defeat by Thiem at the Italian Open last year.

Will Djokovic be a threat?

In the absence of Federer (skipping the tournament for a third year) and Andy Murray (recovering from hip surgery), Djokovic is the only representative of the traditional "Big Four" to offer up a challenge.

After two years of toil the Serb does seem to have found some form, reaching the semifinals of the Italian Open where he lost to Nadal in two sets.

But a second French Open title for the 31-year-old would be a major surprise, especially as the 20th seed has received a tough draw.

The former world No.1 could face ATP Finals champion Grigor Dimitrov in the last 16, while Zverev is a potential semifinal opponent.

The man who spent 223 weeks as world No.1 is now ranked 22 in the world and is a long way from recapturing the form which brought him 12 grand slam titles.

Djokovic, however, told reporters in Rome: "I believe that one match, one tournament can turn things around... Looking back two or three months, this is the best that I've felt on the court, by far."

Photos: The faces of Roland Garros 2018 The 2018 French Open will take place from May 21-June 10 on the clay courts of Roland Garros in Paris. Rafa Nadal is favorite to take the men's singles title, which would be his 11th grand slam victory on the clay. Novak Djokovic hasn't won a grand slam title since 2016 and has slipped to No. 12 in the world, but he enters the French Open on a good run of form. Young German Alexander Zverev is touted as the future of tennis but has struggled at grand slams so far in his career, his best result being the fourth round. Andy Murray continues his recovery from hip surgery and won't be at Roland Garros -- a tournament he finished runner-up at in 2016.

Curse of the home stars?

France has six players in the top 50 of the men's world rankings and three in the women's top 50, but it seems unlikely that this year will produce a first home men's champion since 1983.

Yannick Noah remains the first, and so far, only Frenchman to win a singles title at Roland Garros.

Noah won the French Open in 1983

It can be a difficult place for a home favorite to please his or her compatriots. After all, Henri Leconte was booed when he finished runner-up in 1988.

The 2000 champion Mary Pierce -- the only Frenchwoman to win the women's title in the open era -- was the last French Roland Garros finalist, in 2005, and no Frenchman has made it to a final since Leconte in 1988.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will certainly make no impact after withdrawing because of a left knee injury.

"We haven't had someone really prepared and determined to do something at Roland Garros — to say it is one thing, to actually do it is another," Leconte told AFP this year.

Paris in springtime. Red clay. Roland Garros. The French Open is here.