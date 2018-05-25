White House sinkhole 'does not pose a risk,' National Park Service says

Washington (CNN) Let this sink in: The President is safe from the White House sinkhole.

The area on the North Lawn, which became a social media sensation this week, has been excavated and will be filled in over the coming days, per the National Park Service.

"On Friday, May 25, crews excavated an area around the small sinkhole on the north White House grounds. We found an underground void about six to eight inches in diameter, which was likely caused by recent heavy rains that eroded the soil," park service spokeswoman Jenny Anzelmo-Sarles said in a statement Friday evening. "In the coming days, we will plug the void with concrete, fill in the excavated area with gravel and soil, and resod. The excavation confirmed that the sinkhole, which did not grow larger since it was first noticed on May 20, does not pose a risk to the White House."

@NatlParkService has completed excavation around White House sinkhole. We will plug with concrete, fill excavated area, and resod. Excavation confirmed it poses no risk to @WhiteHouse. DC has had more than double average May rainfall. Sinkholes are common following heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/FrHb9WmGJl — Jenny A-S NPS (@NPSJennyAS) May 25, 2018

Steps from the briefing room, workers dug a nearly waist-deep hole Friday afternoon. The perimeter around the sinkhole, two traffic cones with some caution tape, was expanded to a larger enclosure with orange safety fencing. The sinkhole, which was first spotted last Saturday, is currently covered with plywood.

"Sinkholes are common occurrences following heavy rain," the park service noted.

