Trump says he's 'not familiar' with Weinstein case

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said he is "not familiar" with the Harvey Weinstein case when asked for his reaction to the former Hollywood producer being charged with rape and sex abuse Friday.

Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House that he didn't "know anything about it," but added, "It's really too bad. Really too bad."

In October, when the flood of accusations from dozens of women began to come out against Weinstein, Trump told reporters at the time: "I've known Harvey Weinstein for a long time, I'm not at all surprised to see it."

Weinstein turned himself in to authorities Friday morning and was arrested and processed on charges of rape, committing a criminal sex act, sexual abuse and sexual misconduct, according to the New York Police Department.

The charges stem from incidents with two separate women, the NYPD said in a statement, and were the result of a joint investigation between police and the Manhattan district attorney's office.

