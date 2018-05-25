Report: Virginia congressman ordered staff to do personal chores

Washington (CNN) A Virginia congressman and his wife used staffers in his office to carry out personal chores, Politico reported Friday, citing multiple, unnamed former employees who detailed a toxic work environment.

Some of the responsibilities that fell on Republican Rep. Tom Garrett's staff included grocery shopping, driving the congressman's children, and caring for his pet dog, four former aides told Politico.

According to Politico's report, one of the former employees described their role in the office as "gofers," but declined to speak on the record.

"I didn't know who I was working for: Was I working for him? Was I working for her?" said the former aide about the Garrett and his wife's demands.

When Politico asked Garrett's office about various complaints, spokesman Matt Missen said: "We see no reason to respond to anonymous, unfounded allegations primarily targeting Congressman Garrett's wife, made by POLITICO's 'unnamed' sources."

