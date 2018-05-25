Publix suspends political contributions following criticism for supporting pro-NRA candidate

(CNN) Publix has suspended its political contributions as it reevaluates its giving processes, the national grocery chain said in a statement on Friday. The announcement comes days after Parkland student activist David Hogg called for a "die-in" at the grocery store to protest its support for a Florida gubernatorial candidate backed by the National Rifle Association (NRA).

"We regret that our contributions have led to a divide in our community. We did not intend to put our associates and the customers they serve in the middle of a political debate," the company said in a statement.

Publix added: "We would never knowingly disappoint our customers or the communities we serve. As a result, we decided earlier this week to suspend corporate-funded political contributions as we reevaluate our giving processes."

Since then, Hogg and other survivors launched a national movement to call for gun reform and led a march on Washington called March for Our Lives

Read More