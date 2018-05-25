Breaking News

Paul Manafort's trial in Virginia pushed back to July 24

By Katelyn Polantz and Clare Foran, CNN

Updated 2:27 PM ET, Fri May 25, 2018

Washington (CNN)The federal judge in Paul Manafort's trial in Virginia has rescheduled the former Trump campaign chairman's trial, pushing it back two weeks to July 24.

Judge T.S. Ellis said the delay is "owing to a family member's medical procedure," without providing further details. He had initially set the trial date for July 10.
The judge previously pushed back a key pre-trial motions hearing as well because of his busy courtroom schedule.
Both the prosecutors and Manafort's team still have a chance to weigh in on the new trial date.
    Manafort has entered a plea of not guilty to charges of bank fraud and tax crimes that he faces in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.
    The charges against Manafort have come as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and any potential ties between the Russia and Trump campaign associates.
    President Donald Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion.