Washington (CNN) The federal judge in Paul Manafort's trial in Virginia has rescheduled the former Trump campaign chairman's trial, pushing it back two weeks to July 24.

The judge previously pushed back a key pre-trial motions hearing as well because of his busy courtroom schedule.

Both the prosecutors and Manafort's team still have a chance to weigh in on the new trial date.

Manafort has entered a plea of not guilty to charges of bank fraud and tax crimes that he faces in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

