Week in Review: Summits! Spies! Statecraft!

Washington (CNN)This week in Trumpworld was more focused on the things that didn't happen -- as opposed to ones that did.
The highly-anticipated Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un summit, for one. On Thursday morning, the President announced -- via a weirdly wistful letter -- that he regretted to inform the North Korean dictator that the June 12 gathering in Singapore was off.
That came just a day after North Korea sent the hottest of hot takes -- threatening nuclear war and calling Vice President Mike Pence a "political dummy."
And a day before Trump said the meeting might take place as planned -- or maybe not!
The summit wasn't the only thing that made news by not happening. There was also Trump's insistence -- via Twitter, natch -- that the FBI had planted a spy in his 2016 campaign for wholly political reasons.
Turns out that's not the case, at least according to every intelligence source in a position to know. Which doesn't mean Trump will stop saying it.
What a week. Below, the big headlines of the week -- the 70th of Donald Trump's presidency.
Monday:
Tuesday:
- DHS secretary pushes back on assessment that Russia meddled to help Trump
- Mnuchin: No "quid pro quo" on ZTE
- Democrats grill DeVos on school shooting response, transgender students
- Trump says 'spies' in campaign would be unprecedented
- Trump tempers expectations for possible US-China trade deal
- Trump's lawyers seek to narrow scope of special counsel interview
- EPA blocks CNN and Associated Press journalists from attending Pruitt speech
Wednesday:
Thursday:
Friday:
