Week in Review: Summits! Spies! Statecraft!

Washington (CNN) This week in Trumpworld was more focused on the things that didn't happen -- as opposed to ones that did.

The highly-anticipated Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un summit, for one. On Thursday morning, the President announced -- via a weirdly wistful letter -- that he regretted to inform the North Korean dictator that the June 12 gathering in Singapore was off.

That came just a day after North Korea sent the hottest of hot takes -- threatening nuclear war and calling Vice President Mike Pence a "political dummy."

And a day before Trump said the meeting might take place as planned -- or maybe not!

The summit wasn't the only thing that made news by not happening. There was also Trump's insistence -- via Twitter, natch -- that the FBI had planted a spy in his 2016 campaign for wholly political reasons.