Week in Review: Summits! Spies! Statecraft!

By Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Updated 7:30 PM ET, Fri May 25, 2018

Washington (CNN)This week in Trumpworld was more focused on the things that didn't happen -- as opposed to ones that did.

The highly-anticipated Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un summit, for one. On Thursday morning, the President announced -- via a weirdly wistful letter -- that he regretted to inform the North Korean dictator that the June 12 gathering in Singapore was off.
That came just a day after North Korea sent the hottest of hot takes -- threatening nuclear war and calling Vice President Mike Pence a "political dummy."
And a day before Trump said the meeting might take place as planned -- or maybe not!
    The summit wasn't the only thing that made news by not happening. There was also Trump's insistence -- via Twitter, natch -- that the FBI had planted a spy in his 2016 campaign for wholly political reasons.
    Turns out that's not the case, at least according to every intelligence source in a position to know. Which doesn't mean Trump will stop saying it.
    What a week. Below, the big headlines of the week -- the 70th of Donald Trump's presidency.
