This week in politics, GIF'd

(CNN) It has been a week, y'all. And what a week it has been.

From Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's first major speech to some senators standing out in front of a gas station, here are some of the GIFable moments the week had to offer.

Newly minted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave his first major policy speech , aimed at how the US will move forward with its policy toward Iran. Before beginning, Pompeo took a deep breath. In the words of modern philosopher Ma$e , "Breathe, stretch, shake, let it go," Mr. Secretary.

This week we witnessed history when Gina Haspel was sworn in as the first female director of the CIA . Putting your hand on the Bible and raising your other hand to the sky is kind of like giving a high five to God.

It's appropriations season, which means Cabinet secretaries are out in full force explaining why they need money. If they need any inspiration, I believe the "Collected Text Messages of College Students to Their Parents" is available in any mother's home. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' reaction here, by the way, indicates how it usually goes for most college kids.