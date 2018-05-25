Washington (CNN) The director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons resigned last week because of an "ideological turf war" between Attorney General Jeff Sessions and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner over prison reform, a new report says.

After less than a year on the job, Mark Inch offered his resignation to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein last week, telling Rosenstein he was tired of the administration disregarding "departmental norms," The New York Times reported Thursday, citing three officials with knowledge of the situation.

Inch felt marginalized by Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, in discussions on the prison reform legislation, according to the Times. The bill, the First Step Act , is supported by Kushner and passed the House on Tuesday with bipartisan support, but it has hit a road block in the Senate.

Inch also clashed with Sessions over staff appointments at the prisons bureau and felt excluded by Sessions from major budget and policy decisions, the Times reported.

The Times reported that Inch was caught in the middle of Kushner and Sessions' struggle over federal sentencing in the legislation, with Kushner supporting more leniency and Sessions against it.