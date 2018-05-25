EPA spent nearly $3.5M on Pruitt security

(CNN) Security costs for Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt tally up to nearly $3.5 million for the past year, according to figures the agency released Friday.

The documents show the agency spent $2,726,719 on pay for the team of 19 agents who protect Pruitt around the clock.

The agency also spent more than $763,000 on travel for Pruitt's detail, which accompanied him on overseas trips to Morocco and Italy, as well as on trips to his Oklahoma home and personal events, like the Rose Bowl and Disneyland

The documents also do not include other costs, such as training, equipment and vehicles for each agent.

That cost far exceeds the cost of protecting his predecessors in the nine years of data the agency made public. Pruitt's security cost about double what was spent the prior year, when salary costs tallied only $1.4 million, and travel costs for the security detail reached only $312,000.

Read More