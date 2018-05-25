Trump heralds US military in Naval Academy commencement address

Annapolis, Maryland (CNN) President Donald Trump heralded more than 1,000 newly-commissioned US Navy and Marine Corps officers on Friday for becoming "leaders in the most powerful and righteous force on the planet" as he delivered the commencement address at the US Naval Academy.

"Together you are the tip of the spear, the edge of the blade and the front of the shield defending and protecting our great country," Trump said. "You know there is no mission our pilots can't handle. There is no hill our marines can't take and there is no stronghold the SEALs can't breach. There is no sea the Navy can't brave and there is no storm the American sailor can't conquer. You know that together there is nothing Americans can't do. Absolutely nothing."

The President was warmly received at the Academy, where graduates and their families gathered at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Trump arrived at the stadium after his helicopter circled it, a flyover that was followed early in the ceremony by another from the Blue Angels squadron.

He also used the speech to highlight his own efforts to boost US defense spending, touting what he called a "great rebuilding of the United States military."

