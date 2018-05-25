Trump heralds US military in US Naval Academy commencement address

Annapolis, Maryland (CNN) President Donald Trump congratulated more than 1,000 graduates of the US Naval Academy Friday on their accomplishments and heralded them for becoming "leaders in the most powerful and righteous force on the planet, the United States military."

"Together you are the tip of the spear, the edge of the blade and the front of the shield defending and protecting our great country," Trump said.

"You know there is no mission our pilots can't handle. There is no hill our marines can't take and there is no stronghold the SEALs can't breach. There is no sea the Navy can't brave and there is no storm the American sailor can't conquer. You know that together there is nothing Americans can't do. Absolutely nothing," he added.

Trump also highlighted what he called the "great rebuilding of the United States military" that has taken place during his presidency, highlighting that the US' largest aircraft carrier is nearing completion and new submarines are being built.

"In case you haven't noticed, we have become a lot stronger lately. We are not going to apologize for America, we are going to stand up for America. No more apologies. We are going to stand up for our citizens, we are going to stand up for our values and we are going to stand up for our men and women in uniform," Trump said."Yes, they are respecting us again. Yes, America is back."

