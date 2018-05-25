Donald Trump breaks another (bad) record

(CNN) Donald Trump is setting records again.

More than one in three people -- 37% -- in a new Gallup poll said they believe that the President's administration has "excellent" or "good" ethical standards, the lowest total recorded for any President dating back almost four decades.

Trump also has the highest percentage of people of any President dating back to Ronald Reagan (which is when Gallup started asking the question) saying the ethical standards of his administration are "poor"; four in 10 say that of Trump's administration, while the next highest is the 32% who rated the ethical standards of Barack Obama's administration as "poor."

There are, obviously, some caveats here.

The most important is that responses to questions about the ethics of a particular president or administration tend to track quite closely to presidential approval. The more popular the president, the more likely people are to say that he runs an administration that is rightly focused on ethics. Given Trump's low approval numbers for much of the first 17 months of his presidency, it's not terribly surprising that his ethics ratings have floundered as well.