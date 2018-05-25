Washington (CNN) Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher of California is facing criticism and has lost an endorsement from a Realtors group for saying that people should be able to refuse to sell their homes to gay people.

The Orange County Register reported on Thursday that Rohrabacher, who is up for re-election this year, expressed that view during a meeting with a group of Realtors last week in Washington. Wayne Woodyard, who is a member of the National Association of Realtors and met with Rohrabacher last week, told The Orange County Register that Rohrabacher said during the meeting, "Every homeowner should be able to make a decision not to sell their home to someone (if) they don't agree with their lifestyle."

The newspaper reported that the congressman did not dispute the account when reached for comment and further added, "We've drawn a line on racism, but I don't think we should extend that line."

Ken Grubbs, a spokesman for Rohrabacher's congressional office, confirmed to CNN that Rohrabacher had made the comments reported in the paper.

Read More