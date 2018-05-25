How Congress plans to spend its summer

Washington (CNN) Congress left town Thursday for a weeklong Memorial Day recess, but when lawmakers return the first week of June they face a number of tasks this summer ahead of the monthlong August break.

Both chambers will also be working this summer to finalize a sexual harassment bill. The House passed its version in February, but the Senate made some changes and passed a different version on Thursday . The bill now heads back to the House, and the two chambers are expected to work on the differences in a conference committee.

Also on the docket this summer -- in both chambers -- are large opioids packages, water infrastructure legislation and a package of spending bills, the latter of which faces a September 30 deadline to avoid a government shutdown.

The Senate has a number of nominations it needs to finish, as well as approval of the National Defense Authorization Act, which the House passed earlier this week. The Senate also needs to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration.

Pressure is growing on lawmakers, especially in the Senate, to skip the August recess and finish more business. While it's possible the Senate could stay, it's also possible Senate leaders could strike a deal to advance a number of spending bills and nominations so they can leave town on time. Of course, a lot of that work will have to take place during the June work period for that to be successful.

The House Intelligence Committee Republicans wrapped up their Russia investigation in the spring, but the Senate Intelligence panel is still probing whether there was collusion between Trump's team and Russia in the 2016 election. Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr has said he hopes to wrap up his committee's investigation by September.