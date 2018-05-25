Caroline Polisi is a federal and white collar criminal defense attorney in New York City and is Of Counsel at Pierce Bainbridge. She frequently appears on CNN as a legal analyst and is an anchor at the Law & Crime Network, providing live legal analysis on high profile court cases. Follow her on Twitter: @CarolinePolisi. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Harvey Weinstein's voluntary surrender to the NYPD is a long-awaited victory for the #MeToo movement: Weinstein will actually be held criminally responsible for his alleged conduct -- he faces charges that he raped one woman and forced another to perform oral sex on him. As far too many victims know, most who perpetrate such criminal acts are almost never held accountable.

asked in a previous column whether or not the #MeToo movement, incited by bombshell articles about Weinstein in the New York Times and the New Yorker last October, would infiltrate the court system in meaningful ways.

Now it has. We are no longer simply at a cultural inflection point surrounding our long collective tolerance of sexual assault; we are at a legal inflection point as well.

Cy Vance, Manhattan's district attorney, drew scathing rebuke for his failure to make a criminal case against Weinstein in 2015 even when presented with evidence of the NYPD's undercover sting operation, which produced an apparent admission by Weinstein, captured on audio , that he had touched the breast of Ambra Battilana Gutierrez.

("Why yesterday you touch my breast?," she asks Weinstein on the recording. "Oh, please. I'm sorry. Just come on in. I'm used to that," he replies, adding "I won't do it again. Come on, sit here. Sit here for a minute, please?")

