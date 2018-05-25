Cyclone hits Yemeni island ahead of landfall on Yemen, Oman coast

(CNN) Seventeen people are missing after tropical Cyclone Mekunu swept through Yemen's southern island of Socotra, state media said, ahead of its expected landfall later Friday near the border of mainland Yemen and Oman.

The internationally recognized Yemeni government declared Socotra a "disaster zone," confirming that two ships capsized and three cars were swept away by storm waters late Wednesday, state-run news agency SABA reported.

Cyclone Mekunu is now menacing coastal areas near the border of Yemen and Oman, with landfall expected west of the Omani city of Salalah on Friday afternoon.

The storm is currently sustaining winds of 160 kilometers per hour (99 mph,) equivalent to the strength of a category two hurricane, and is gaining momentum, CNN forecasters said.

It could bring between 100 and 250 millimeters (roughly four to 10 inches) of rainfall, in an area that usually averages 100 millimeters or less in a year, along with coastal waves up to 30 feet high.

Workers walk to their camp under the rain in Salalah, Oman, on Friday.

