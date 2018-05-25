Story highlights C.J. Harris, a standout strong safety, uses cannabis oil for his seizures

He committed to play for Auburn University but was notified that the NCAA will not allow him to play

(CNN) A high school football player who takes cannabis oil to prevent his seizures has been ruled ineligible to play in college, a decision that has sparked outrage from advocates, lawmakers and sports fans.

C.J. Harris, a standout strong safety, helped lead Warner Robins High School to the Georgia state championship game and committed to play for Auburn University next season. But he was recently notified by Auburn coaches that the NCAA will not allow him to play if he remains on cannabis oil, according to CNN affiliate WGXA

Under NCAA guidelines, athletes are not permitted to have any tetrahydrocannabinol in their systems. Known as THC, it is one of the active ingredients in cannabis. It has some medical applications but is also psychoactive and can cause a "high." The other active cannabis ingredient, cannabidiol or CBD, does not produce a high and is thought to offer wide-ranging health benefits, including against seizures.

The cannabis oil Harris takes for his seizures contains less than 0.3% THC, according to the label. He won't be able to pass an NCAA drug test while on the medicine, WGXA reported.

"We urge the NCAA to review their existing guidelines on THC and explore possible exceptions to allow players under medical treatment, like C.J., the ability to fulfill their dreams of playing college football," Phil Gattone, president and CEO of the Epilepsy Foundation, a nonprofit advocacy group, said in a statement. "We hope the NCAA would reconsider their decision and assess C.J. on his character and talent as a football player."

