Breaking News

Cannabis oil stopped his seizures but may keep him from his football dream

By Wayne Drash, CNN

Updated 4:31 PM ET, Fri May 25, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Your brain on marijuana

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

Story highlights

  • C.J. Harris, a standout strong safety, uses cannabis oil for his seizures
  • He committed to play for Auburn University but was notified that the NCAA will not allow him to play

(CNN)A high school football player who takes cannabis oil to prevent his seizures has been ruled ineligible to play in college, a decision that has sparked outrage from advocates, lawmakers and sports fans.

C.J. Harris, a standout strong safety, helped lead Warner Robins High School to the Georgia state championship game and committed to play for Auburn University next season. But he was recently notified by Auburn coaches that the NCAA will not allow him to play if he remains on cannabis oil, according to CNN affiliate WGXA.
Under NCAA guidelines, athletes are not permitted to have any tetrahydrocannabinol in their systems. Known as THC, it is one of the active ingredients in cannabis. It has some medical applications but is also psychoactive and can cause a "high." The other active cannabis ingredient, cannabidiol or CBD, does not produce a high and is thought to offer wide-ranging health benefits, including against seizures.
    The cannabis oil Harris takes for his seizures contains less than 0.3% THC, according to the label. He won't be able to pass an NCAA drug test while on the medicine, WGXA reported.
    "We urge the NCAA to review their existing guidelines on THC and explore possible exceptions to allow players under medical treatment, like C.J., the ability to fulfill their dreams of playing college football," Phil Gattone, president and CEO of the Epilepsy Foundation, a nonprofit advocacy group, said in a statement. "We hope the NCAA would reconsider their decision and assess C.J. on his character and talent as a football player."
    C.J. Harris was thrilled to commit to play football for Auburn.
    C.J. Harris was thrilled to commit to play football for Auburn.
    Read More
    Gattone said that although he couldn't comment specifically about Harris' use of CBD oil to treat his seizures, the "Epilepsy Foundation is committed to advocating for people with epilepsy live their fullest lives and realize their dreams."
    "We support safe, legal access to medical cannabis and CBD if a patient and their health care team feel that the potential benefits of medical cannabis or CBD for uncontrolled epilepsy outweigh the risks," he said.
    The NCAA has not responded to a request for comment.
    Harris was an eighth-grader when he suffered his first seizure. By his sophomore year in high school, he was having two or three seizures a month. Typical anti-seizure medications didn't work, so his doctors eventually put him on cannabis oil. He has not had a seizure since he began taking it in January 2017, WGXA reported.
    CBD is legal for people with seizure disorders in Georgia as well as in neighboring Alabama, where Auburn is located.
    7 uses for medical marijuana
    Photos: 7 uses for medical marijuana
    Between its outlaw image, controversial legal status and complex makeup -- the cannabis plant contains more than 400 individual chemicals -- marijuana&#39;s action in the brain and body is in many ways a mystery. The vast majority of studies on the drug have examined potential harm, as opposed to potential benefits. Even so, some medical uses are widely accepted and others are the subject of serious research. Here&#39;s a look at some potential uses of marijuana as medicine.
    Photos: 7 uses for medical marijuana
    Between its outlaw image, controversial legal status and complex makeup -- the cannabis plant contains more than 400 individual chemicals -- marijuana's action in the brain and body is in many ways a mystery. The vast majority of studies on the drug have examined potential harm, as opposed to potential benefits. Even so, some medical uses are widely accepted and others are the subject of serious research. Here's a look at some potential uses of marijuana as medicine.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 8
    In the United States, pain is the most common condition for which medical cannabis is taken. Studies show the drug is especially effective against neuropathic pain, a type of pain involving nerve damage. Marijuana is less habit-forming than opiate drugs and carries virtually no risk of a fatal overdose.
    Photos: 7 uses for medical marijuana
    PainIn the United States, pain is the most common condition for which medical cannabis is taken. Studies show the drug is especially effective against neuropathic pain, a type of pain involving nerve damage. Marijuana is less habit-forming than opiate drugs and carries virtually no risk of a fatal overdose.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 8
    Sativex, a pharmaceutical version of cannabis, is approved in 25 countries as a treatment for painful muscle spasms arising from multiple sclerosis.
    Photos: 7 uses for medical marijuana
    Multiple sclerosisSativex, a pharmaceutical version of cannabis, is approved in 25 countries as a treatment for painful muscle spasms arising from multiple sclerosis.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 8
    The munchies are no joke. Marijuana is sometimes prescribed to stop nausea or induce appetite in people who have trouble eating, including patients suffering from AIDS or going through chemotherapy for cancer.
    Photos: 7 uses for medical marijuana
    NauseaThe munchies are no joke. Marijuana is sometimes prescribed to stop nausea or induce appetite in people who have trouble eating, including patients suffering from AIDS or going through chemotherapy for cancer.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 8
    More than 100 families have moved to Colorado to access &quot;Charlotte&#39;s Web,&quot; a cannabis strain that in some &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/07/health/charlotte-child-medical-marijuana/&quot;&gt;epileptic children seems to dramatically reduce seizures&lt;/a&gt;. Taken as an oil, the medicine is high in a chemical called CBD and low in THC, the component that makes people &quot;high.&quot;
    Photos: 7 uses for medical marijuana
    EpilepsyMore than 100 families have moved to Colorado to access "Charlotte's Web," a cannabis strain that in some epileptic children seems to dramatically reduce seizures. Taken as an oil, the medicine is high in a chemical called CBD and low in THC, the component that makes people "high."
    Hide Caption
    5 of 8
    NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is following the work of Israeli researchers who are exploring cannabis as a potential treatment for traumatic brain injury. In 2003, along with two colleagues, Nobel laureate Julius Axelrod, an American, obtained &lt;a href=&quot;http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&amp;Sect2=HITOFF&amp;d=PALL&amp;p=1&amp;u=/netahtml/PTO/srchnum.htm&amp;r=1&amp;f=G&amp;l=50&amp;s1=6630507.PN.&amp;OS=PN/6630507&amp;RS=PN/6630507&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a patent &lt;/a&gt;on the drug for its anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties.
    Photos: 7 uses for medical marijuana
    ConcussionNFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is following the work of Israeli researchers who are exploring cannabis as a potential treatment for traumatic brain injury. In 2003, along with two colleagues, Nobel laureate Julius Axelrod, an American, obtained a patent on the drug for its anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 8
    In studies of rats, marijuana helps stave off memory problems and Alzheimer&#39;s-like brain changes. A leading &lt;a href=&quot;http://blog.seattlepi.com/marijuana/2014/03/02/marijuana-may-prevent-alzheimers-but-research-hits-dead-end/#19612101=0&amp;13130103=0&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;researcher said&lt;/a&gt; the drug&#39;s iffy legal status has held up further research.
    Photos: 7 uses for medical marijuana
    Alzheimer's diseaseIn studies of rats, marijuana helps stave off memory problems and Alzheimer's-like brain changes. A leading researcher said the drug's iffy legal status has held up further research.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 8
    A small study at Harvard found that marijuana seems to stabilize the brains of people who suffer from bipolar disorder. Some studies show the drug actually raises the risk of developing mental illness, but those findings are controversial.
    Photos: 7 uses for medical marijuana
    Bipolar disorderA small study at Harvard found that marijuana seems to stabilize the brains of people who suffer from bipolar disorder. Some studies show the drug actually raises the risk of developing mental illness, but those findings are controversial.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 8
    01 uses for medical marijuanamedical marijuana02 uses for medical marijuana RESTRICTED04 uses for medical marijuana05 uses for medical marijuana RESTRICTED06 uses for medical marijuana RESTRICTED07 uses for medical marijuana08 uses for medical marijuana
    Harris planned to attend Auburn, his "dream school," as a walk-on next season. "I saw everything lining up perfectly for me," he told WGXA.
    But that dream was shattered when he was notified by Auburn staff that the NCAA ruled him ineligible if he stayed on cannabis oil.
    "You're taking something away from a kid who worked so hard his whole life to get there, and you're just taking it away because he's taking a medication that's helping him with a disability," father Curtis Harris told WGXA.
    Allen Peake, a state representative who has championed medical marijuana for children in Georgia, expressed outrage at the news of Harris' ineligibility. "We must fix this," he tweeted.
    Heath Clark, a state representative from Warner Robins, had rejoiced at the state Capitol in February when Harris committed to Auburn, saying that the young man being seizure-free was a wonderful example of good news resulting from the legalization of medical marijuana.
    "His dreams are being fulfilled. He has a future. He's going to get a quality education at that school across the Georgia border," Clark said at the time.
    As news of Harris' ineligibility spread Friday, Clark took to Twitter to bash the NCAA. "The NCAA needs to fix their outdated policies," he wrote.
    Others expressed a similar sentiment. Brandon Marcello, a senior writer for the website Auburn Undercover, tweeted that the "NCAA needs to do the right thing here."
    Harris had committed to Auburn in February, announcing to his Twitter followers that "God has afforded me a once in a lifetime opportunity that I could not pass up." He told WGXA he is now looking at junior college programs or other schools not under NCAA guidelines.
    Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    He said he was speaking up for others with seizure disorders and standing in solidarity with them -- to get the word out that there's "no need for me to give up at anything I want to do in life."
    The issue is likely to come up more often as the US Food and Drug Administration considers approving an epilepsy drug that would be the first plant-derived cannabidiol medicine for prescription use in the United States.
    The FDA will vote in late June on whether to approve the drug, Epidiolex, an oral solution, for the treatment of severe forms of epilepsy in a small group of patients. The FDA has approved synthetic versions of some cannabinoid chemicals found in the marijuana plant for other purposes, including cancer pain relief.