Lawsuits allege dancing doctor was negligent

Lawsuits allege that she was not qualified for the procedures she was doing

(CNN) With a scalpel in her hand, Dr. Windell Boutte cuts into a patient's abdomen, in sync with the beat of O.T. Genasis' song "Cut it." She sings along.

In another video posted to the doctor's public YouTube channel, the Atlanta-area board-certified dermatologist dances with surgical instruments in each hand, but without a surgical mask or gloves. She leans over the top of a patient's half-bare buttocks as she raps her own lyrics to Migos' "Bad and Boujee": "My patients are bad and boujee. Building up fat in the booty. My patients are snatched with big booties. We got tummy tucks and BBLs TOO!" (BBL stands for Brazilian butt lifts, a type of surgery.)

Sometimes the doctor's assistants pull double duty as backup dancers in their scrubs. In one video, two of them dance in choreographed unison behind the doctor as she mugs for the camera to Jennifer Lopez's "Booty." At times, the camera zooms in on a patient's completely bare buttocks on the operating table.

Each of these videos was later deleted from Boutte's public channel. Due to lawsuits filed against the doctor, HLN, CNN's sister network, was able to obtain video of multiple instances of questionable conduct by Boutte in the operating room. More than 20 videos were once posted to the doctor's public YouTube channel, apparently for promotional purposes.

Patients take notice

