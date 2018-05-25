(CNN) John Bain -- a British video games critic known as TotalBiscuit -- has died at the age of 33.

The vlogger had fought a years-long battle with cancer before dying on Thursday. His YouTube channel of game review videos and podcasts had 2.2 million subscribers.

His wife, Gemma Bain, posted news of his death on Twitter, along with the words to the poem "Love Constant Beyond Death" by Francisco de Quevedo.

Rest in Peace my Dearest Love

John @Totalbiscuit Bain

July 8, 1984 - May 24, 2018 pic.twitter.com/hg9ytHsItJ — Genna Bain (@GennaBain) May 24, 2018

Fans on Reddit celebrated Bain as a passionate advocate for gaming consumers who supported indie developers through his videos and The Co-Optional Podcast.

Bain was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014 and he announced it was terminal the following year. It appeared to have spread to his liver and other parts of his body.

Read More