(CNN) French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday called on Russia to work "hand-in-hand" with Europe to end what he described as "one of the most difficult periods of our history."

In an address to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia, Macron made reference to the values of cooperation, multilateralism and sovereignty, while subtly criticizing policies of isolationism and protectionism.

He described Russia as "an inalienable part of Europe" and called for dialogue and trust, saying: "Let us get around the table to talk about things. If we miss this moment then we really lose it forever."

His speech followed an address from Vladimir Putin in which the Russian President warned the world was currently experiencing "a systemic crisis" in global trade rules, in part because of a "new era of protectionism."

The rules that have been built up over decades are being "broken -- and sometimes very blatantly," Putin told an audience that included Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Read More