A songbird and sunshine: Meghan Markle's coat of arms unveiled

London (CNN) The Duchess of Sussex has been bestowed with a coat of arms, days after her royal wedding to Prince Harry, Kensington Palace announced Friday.

Emblazoned with personal touches like the golden poppies from her home state, California, and wintersweet, which grows at her new residence, Kensington Palace, the coat of arms was designed by the College of Arms and approved by Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

The blue background of the shield itself represents the Pacific Ocean off the Californian coast, while the two golden rays across the shield are symbolic of the Sunshine State.

A Coat of Arms has been created for The Duchess of Sussex: https://t.co/mJb3mqZfaZ pic.twitter.com/0EgbiS29Rb — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 25, 2018

The figures on either side of the shield, known as supporters, are a songbird and a golden lion wearing a crown.

"It is customary for Supporters of the shield to be assigned to Members of the Royal Family, and for wives of Members of the Royal Family to have one of their husband's Supporters and one relating to themselves," Kensington Palace said in a statement. "The Supporter relating to The Duchess of Sussex is a songbird with wings elevated as if flying and an open beak, which with the quill represents the power of communication."

